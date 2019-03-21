Popular Topics
Thousands in need of emergency help in Cyclone Idai aftermath: rescuers

In Mozambique, which was hit twice by the wind and water, people are still being plucked from trees or rescued from roofs.

PRETORIA - Rescuers says that thousands are desperate for emergency help in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai.

In Mozambique, which was hit twice by the storm, people are still being plucked from trees or rescued from roofs.

Hundreds have died and the toll could exceed 1,000.

The worst weather disaster to strike the southern hemisphere has changed forever the lives of millions who have lost family members, homes and livelihoods.

Pope Francis, speaking in the Vatican on Wednesday, appealed for international help.

The governments of Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi acknowledge that the disaster is too big for them to handle unassisted.

Food and clean water is an immediate need in affected areas.

Unless immediately addressed, disease and even more deaths are inevitable.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

