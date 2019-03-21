This is what happens when Eskom isn’t invited to a party

In the 13 second clip, a group of people are seen dancing when the lights go out. The group was not impressed.

CAPE TOWN – “Yoh!” That’s how party-goers responded in a viral video when Eskom hit the lights as part of its load shedding schedule.

Eskom has implementing load shedding amid capacity shortages. The power company is responsible for about 90% of the country’s power.

WATCH: Load shedding hits the party scene

That was pure, uncut disappointment. Yhu😂😂 — NameCannotBeBlank (@matseko_) March 20, 2019

When you don't invite Eskom to the party 😁😂😂 pic.twitter.com/f3pwSKUwGw — Blanco. (@Blanco_r27) March 21, 2019

🤣🤣🤣🤣 I can feel the disappointment and anger🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/wGPT2MHI6Z — Jean-Claude Mabaso (@JC_mabaso) March 19, 2019

It’s not clear where the party took place, but the clip has been shared widely owns social media.

