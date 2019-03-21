This is what happens when Eskom isn’t invited to a party
In the 13 second clip, a group of people are seen dancing when the lights go out. The group was not impressed.
CAPE TOWN – “Yoh!” That’s how party-goers responded in a viral video when Eskom hit the lights as part of its load shedding schedule.
Eskom has implementing load shedding amid capacity shortages. The power company is responsible for about 90% of the country’s power.
In the 13 second clip, a group of people are seen dancing when the lights go out. The group was not impressed.
WATCH: Load shedding hits the party scene
Eskom this ain’t right 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Z8Gc4dQLNV— Ziyanda (@ZiyandaManaway) March 19, 2019
That was pure, uncut disappointment. Yhu😂😂— NameCannotBeBlank (@matseko_) March 20, 2019
When you don't invite Eskom to the party 😁😂😂 pic.twitter.com/f3pwSKUwGw— Blanco. (@Blanco_r27) March 21, 2019
🤣🤣🤣🤣 I can feel the disappointment and anger🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/wGPT2MHI6Z— Jean-Claude Mabaso (@JC_mabaso) March 19, 2019
It’s not clear where the party took place, but the clip has been shared widely owns social media.
LISTEN: How to get off the Eskom grid
More in Lifestyle
-
What happiness can teach us about how we measure human development
-
Zambia bans 'Viagra' energy drink
-
South Africa ranks low on survey for world's happiest places
-
Kevin Spacey loses bid to name accuser
-
Animal rights activist Bardot stirs fury in Reunion with 'racist' comments
-
Foreign buyers flock to Cape Town's booming art scene
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.