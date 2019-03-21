Show will go on: KKNK, CTIJF organisers ready to beat load shedding

They've assured visitors not to worry about sitting in the dark when they attend both events, as they've planned accordingly to deal with load shedding.

CAPE TOWN - The show will go on.

That's what organisers of two big Western Cape events are saying despite the threat of load shedding.

The 2019 Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees kicks off in Oudtshoorn on Thursday.

And organisers of the Cape Town International Jazz Festival are putting final plans in place ahead of the annual gig next weekend.

While South Africans don't exactly know how long rolling blackouts will be experienced, organisers of the Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees and the Cape Town International Jazz Festival are not taking any chances.

The KKNK's Hugo Theart says they've put generators in place.

"I can assure everyone that the festival will continue. We have a lot of generators that we've brought in for the different venues, things will continue according to plan and people really don't have to worry. In fact, if you want electricity, the festival is the place to be."

Organisers of the jazz festival say that they too have put in place generators to ensure the events go on without any disruptions.