SANDF continues with rescue operations in Mozambique in wake of deadly cyclone

The South African National Defence Force, along with several other relief organisations, continue with the search and rescue mission while also delivering aid to those in regions inaccessible by road.

This picture taken on 15 March 2019 shows vehicles as rain, which is believed to be the beginning of Tropical cyclone Idai coming from central Mozambique, falls in the flooded district of Chikwawa, southern Malawi. Picture: AFP
This picture taken on 15 March 2019 shows vehicles as rain, which is believed to be the beginning of Tropical cyclone Idai coming from central Mozambique, falls in the flooded district of Chikwawa, southern Malawi. Picture: AFP
2 hours ago

BEIRA - Relief and rescue operations continue in earnest in Mozambique following the deadly cyclone which devastated parts of the country.

More than 100 people have been confirmed dead but the number is expected to rise.

Almost every street in Beira is flowing with water, highlighting the trail of destruction left by Cyclone Idai.

Electric cables, trees and lampposts have all been uprooted from the ground due to the heavy wind and rains.

All around roads are filled mud, leaves, and other debris from destroyed homes.

The South African National Defence Force, along with several other relief organisations, continue with the search and rescue mission while also delivering aid to those in regions inaccessible by road.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

