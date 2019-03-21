Road closure as protesters burn tyres in Parkwood
Supporters of housing rights group Reclaim the City protested at the Rondebosch Golf Course in an attempt to highlight the need for land for affordable housing.
CAPE TOWN – A protest got under way in Parkwood on Thursday and authorities were forced to close Prince George Drive between Dick Berton and De Waal.
This came as disgruntled residents set tyres alight. The demonstration is thought to be related to housing.
Meanwhile, supporters of housing rights group Reclaim the City protested at the Rondebosch Golf Course in an attempt to highlight the need for land for affordable housing.
The organisation says Rondebosch Golf Course can be used to house thousands of families.
The protest was also part of the group's Human Rights Day commemoration.
Reclaim the City supporters entered the golf course through a back gate as the main gate was closed.
According to one of the group's leaders Nkosiknhona Swartbooi, the golf course can house up to 2,000 families.
“Our government must redistribute land for affordable housing in well-located areas.”
Social housing has been a contentious issue in the city as the demand for houses grow daily.
The City of Cape Town has not responded to a request for comment as yet.
It has, however, made several commitments to release public land for housing.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
