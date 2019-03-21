Rheinmetal Denel Munitions says WC production plant affected by power cuts

This has set the company back millions of rands.

CAPE TOWN - Eskom's continued power cuts have forced arms manufacturer Rheinmetall Denel Munitions to make alternative arrangements to keep production on track.

The global arms manufacturer said its production plants in the Western Cape have been affected in particular.

CEO Norbert Schulze said: "We are a chemicals company and that means chemicals are needed 24/7. If not supplied, you lose about a week of production because you have to clean and restart things."

Schulze said like many other companies, they have to survive through the use of generators.

"If our plans go well, we will create about 300 to 400 Tropsch per annum over the next 10 years."

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)