RDM still have no ideas what caused Somerset West blast
Eight workers lost their lives during operations at one of the depot's units in September last year.
CAPE TOWN - Rheinmetall Denel Munition (RDM)'s says it's unclear whether the root cause of a blast at its Somerset West depot will be found.
Eight workers lost their lives during operations at one of the depot's units in September last year.
A three-pronged probe was launched following the incident comprising government as well as an independent investigation by the arms manufacturer itself.
Following the fatal explosion at one of RDM’s propellant mixing units, in September last year, the Department of Labour and South African Police Service joined the investigation.
Officials said because of the intensity of the blast, not much evidence was left behind to piece the puzzle back together.
RDM CEO Norbert Schulze said despite this limitation, they still have a team tasked with the investigation.
"We are not sure if we can really find the root cause, but we're still working on it. We have no idea at this point and time what caused it."
Schulze said an update will be provided once they have clarity on the cause of the blast.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Timeline
-
'We are a responsible supplier supplier of ammunition' - Rheinmetallone day ago
-
Cause of deadly Denel explosion still under investigation128 days ago
-
Saudi makes $1bn bid for partnership with SA defence group Denel133 days ago
-
[WATCH] Rheinmetall Denel Munitions blast victims honoured182 days ago
