RDM still have no ideas what caused Somerset West blast

Eight workers lost their lives during operations at one of the depot's units in September last year.

CAPE TOWN - Rheinmetall Denel Munition (RDM)'s says it's unclear whether the root cause of a blast at its Somerset West depot will be found.

A three-pronged probe was launched following the incident comprising government as well as an independent investigation by the arms manufacturer itself.

Following the fatal explosion at one of RDM’s propellant mixing units, in September last year, the Department of Labour and South African Police Service joined the investigation.

Officials said because of the intensity of the blast, not much evidence was left behind to piece the puzzle back together.

RDM CEO Norbert Schulze said despite this limitation, they still have a team tasked with the investigation.

"We are not sure if we can really find the root cause, but we're still working on it. We have no idea at this point and time what caused it."

Schulze said an update will be provided once they have clarity on the cause of the blast.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)