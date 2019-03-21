Ramaphosa: Language should be used as source of empowerment, pride

President Cyril Ramaphosa was welcomed by loud cheers and song at the George Thabe Stadium in Sharpeville where the day is officially being commemorated.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says that this year's Human Rights Day is dedicated to the promotion of indigenous languages in the country.

The president has been delivering the keynote address on Thursday afternoon.

On Thursday 59 years ago, 69 people were killed after marching against the apartheid-era pass laws.

Ramaphosa said the theme has great resonance as the country commemorates on the day.

"Yes, language was used as a symbol of oppression. Today we are here to affirm that language can be used as a source of empowerment and pride."

WATCH: 2019 National Human Rights Day, Vereeniging: 21 March 2019

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)