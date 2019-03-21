Ramaphosa expected to lead Human Rights Day programme in Sharpeville

Government has called on all citizens to use their indigenous languages to promote a human rights culture in honour of those who marched and died on the day.

JOHANNESBURG - As the country prepares to mark 59 years since the Sharpeville Massacre, President Cyril Ramphosa is expected to commemorate the event by leading the official Human Rights Day programme in Vereeniging on Thursday.

This year, government has appealed to South Africans to preserve indigenous languages.

On this day in 1960, 69 people were killed and hundreds more injured when police opened fire on protesters who were burning their pass books at the Sharpeville Police Station.

They were demanding the abolition of the discriminatory documents.

Ramaphosa will address South Africans at the George Thabe Stadium as part of the official Human Rights Day commemoration.

The Economic Freedom Fighters will also be in Sharpeville for its own remembrance event but at the Dlomo Dam.

Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane and Gauteng premier candidate Solly Msimanga will take to Bekkersdal where they are expected to emphasise on the low employment rate.

The opposition party said everyone has the right to human dignity by earning a salary.

