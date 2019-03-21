Police seize heroin worth R700,000 in CT; 3 arrested

LISTEN: How to get off the Eskom grid
Metro officers were acting on a tip-off of drugs being stored at a house in the N2 Gateway development.
CAPE TOWN - Three men are in police custody after allegedly being found with heroin worth R700,000.
It is here that officers found the suspects packaging the drugs.
The City of Cape Town's Ruth Solomons: "Officers seized 16 packets of uncut heroin with an estimated street value of R700,000 and just over R2,500 in cash. The trio were arrested for dealing in drugs and detained at Delft SAPS."
