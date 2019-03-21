Police remain vigilant after taxi protest in Vereeniging
It’s believed drivers were outraged by poor infrastructure and claimed roads were riddled with potholes and delays in the upgrading of the taxi rank.
JOHANNESBURG - Police say they are on high alert in Vereeniging following a taxi strike in the area.
Calm has been restored after taxi drivers barricaded all entrances on Wednesday during a protest.
#vereeniging #vaal #taxistrike Vereeniging CBD is under siege and all businesses in the city center are closed. This happens on the eve of humans rights commemoration in Sharpeville. Where is @GautengANC Gauteng department of transport to ameliorate this taxi rank conundrum? pic.twitter.com/0gyBjlzfEd— Lebohang Smith (@LeboLizan) March 20, 2019
It’s believed drivers were outraged by poor infrastructure and delays in upgrades to the taxi rank.
Gauteng police spokesperson captain Mavela Masondo said: “We have intensified our police visibility and we will remain in the area until we are sure that everything is back to normal.”
Popular in Local
-
SA will overcome load shedding like apartheid, says Ramaphosa
-
Road closure as protesters burn tyres in Parkwood
-
Arrests made as cops discover multi-million rand drug plant in Pretoria
-
This is what happens when Eskom isn’t invited to a party
-
How to check your load-shedding schedule
-
Oil leak leads to total shut down at Allandale substation
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.