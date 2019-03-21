Police remain vigilant after taxi protest in Vereeniging

It’s believed drivers were outraged by poor infrastructure and claimed roads were riddled with potholes and delays in the upgrading of the taxi rank.

JOHANNESBURG - Police say they are on high alert in Vereeniging following a taxi strike in the area.

Calm has been restored after taxi drivers barricaded all entrances on Wednesday during a protest.

#vereeniging #vaal #taxistrike Vereeniging CBD is under siege and all businesses in the city center are closed. This happens on the eve of humans rights commemoration in Sharpeville. Where is @GautengANC Gauteng department of transport to ameliorate this taxi rank conundrum? pic.twitter.com/0gyBjlzfEd — Lebohang Smith (@LeboLizan) March 20, 2019

Gauteng police spokesperson captain Mavela Masondo said: “We have intensified our police visibility and we will remain in the area until we are sure that everything is back to normal.”