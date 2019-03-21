Oil leak leads to total shut down at Allandale substation

-
Oil leak leads to total shut down at Allandale substationLocal
-
Mantashe: WC voters must vote for ANC in numbersPolitics
-
Arrests made as cops discover multi-million rand drug plant in PretoriaLocal
-
CT couple gets bail over R4m fraudLocal
-
Cops seize abalone worth R500k in MalmesburyLocal
-
Human Rights Day: EFF says manifesto 'most radical for economic emancipation'Politics
Popular Topics
-
Oil leak leads to total shut down at Allandale substationLocal
-
Mantashe: WC voters must vote for ANC in numbersPolitics
-
Arrests made as cops discover multi-million rand drug plant in PretoriaLocal
-
CT couple gets bail over R4m fraudLocal
-
Cops seize abalone worth R500k in MalmesburyLocal
-
Human Rights Day: EFF says manifesto 'most radical for economic emancipation'Politics
Popular Topics
-
Human Rights Day: EFF says manifesto 'most radical for economic emancipation'Politics
-
SA will overcome load shedding like apartheid, says RamaphosaPolitics
-
Composition, funding of NPA investigative directorate still unclearPolitics
-
City of CT pins hopes on court to help alleviate load shedding painPolitics
-
OPINION: Sharpeville struggle continues to haunt South AfricaOpinion
-
Mkhwebane warns Letsatsi-Duba of jail time if she fails to declassify documentPolitics
-
EXPLAINER: Botswana joins list of African countries reviewing gay rightsOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Momo hoax prompts parents to help children deal with scary mediaOpinion
-
'Babies are dying'. When will Mnangagwa act on Zimbabwe's death trap hospitals?Opinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The newness of getting away from the newsOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Local solutions can boost healthier food choices in South AfricaOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The ‘c’ word of elections - coalitionsOpinion
Popular Topics
-
New Development Bank: R11bn loan to help Eskom improve capacity challengesBusiness
-
Rheinmetal Denel Munitions says WC production plant affected by power cutsBusiness
-
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
-
City of CT pins hopes on court to help alleviate load shedding painPolitics
-
Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital: Power cuts placing strain on equipmentBusiness
-
CT business owners feeling the pinch of daily load sheddingBusiness
Popular Topics
-
This is what happens when Eskom isn’t invited to a partyLifestyle
-
What happiness can teach us about how we measure human developmentLifestyle
-
Zambia bans 'Viagra' energy drinkLifestyle
-
South Africa ranks low on survey for world's happiest placesLifestyle
-
Kevin Spacey loses bid to name accuserLifestyle
-
Animal rights activist Bardot stirs fury in Reunion with 'racist' commentsLifestyle
-
Foreign buyers flock to Cape Town's booming art sceneLifestyle
-
Lotto results: Wednesday, 20 March 2019Lifestyle
-
Going 'Under': Europe's first underwater restaurant opens in NorwayLifestyle
-
Kane insists club rivalries will not split England campSport
-
Gloomy return for Super Rugby after mosque attacksSport
-
All to prove: Smith, Warner face World Cup test in IPLSport
-
Man City's Sterling treated differently by British media, says PogbaSport
-
Pogba says Real Madrid is 'a dream club'Sport
-
Titans’ Mandla Mashimbyi wary of letting up against LionsSport
Popular Topics
-
IEC: We will have contingency plans for load shedding during electionsLocal
-
Elections 2019: All the numbers you need to knowPolitics
-
Political parties trade barbs at IEC pledge signingPolitics
-
SA swimmers bag 5 gold medals at Special OlympicsSport
-
Motsoeneng wants Zuma to join the ACMLocal
-
What load shedding stages 5 and 6 mean for youLocal
-
Cheryl Zondi: I am willing to testify againLocal
-
Eskom: Here’s what Gordhan and Mabuza say is the problemLocal
-
One of SA's smallest prem babies, Hope Daniels turns 1Local
-
Suzanne Daniels: Matshela Koko is lying about emailsLocal
-
Eskom's Hadebe: We'll be with load shedding for the next 6 monthsBusiness
-
Prasa doing 'all it can' to resolve commuter train woesLocal
-
Stuart Baxter: Bafana Bafana need to win for SASport
-
Understanding the fourth industrial revolution in a South African contextBusiness
-
How to 'treat yo self' and not be a slave to debtLifestyle
-
Actress Gail Mabalane opens up on alopecia diagnosisLifestyle
-
Dealing with loss of a loved one: Nikki Bush on grief, moving onLifestyle
-
Listen as MEC Mazibuko warns staff: 'Give me combi courts or your resignations'Politics
CARTOON: Eskom Sucks
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
-
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In ElectionsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallengePolitics
-
CARTOON: Dark Days IndeedBusiness
-
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic MasculinityLocal
-
CARTOON: Soweto's Power DebateBusiness
-
CARTOON: Jiba Presses Her LuckLocal
-
CARTOON: Raising SuspicionsLocal
-
[CARTOON] A Low EbbBusiness
- Thu
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 32°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 32°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 21°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 20°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 21°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 22°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 21°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 35°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 33°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 13°C
Oil leak leads to total shut down at Allandale substation
The substation caught on fire on Wednesday and firefighters were called in to stabilise the situation.
CAPE TOWN - City Power says there’s a total shutdown at the Allandale substation near Tembisa due to an oil leak.
The substation caught on fire on Wednesday and firefighters were called in to stabilise the situation.
Areas including Midrand, Rabie Ridge, Mayibuye and Commercial Extension 9 were left in the dark for several hours.
Residents in these areas have been dealt a double blow with planned and unplanned power cuts due to the blaze.
Stage 4 load shedding implemented is currently in place and is expected to last until 11 pm tonight.
City powers spokesperson Isaac Magena said technicians and investigators were on scene to determine the cause of the fire.
“There is a total shut down of the station after Eskom technicians detected an oil leak on the new substation that was commissioned. This is a precautionary measure to avoid a potential disaster due to the oil leak.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
SA will overcome load shedding like apartheid, says Ramaphosaone hour ago
-
This is what happens when Eskom isn’t invited to a partyone hour ago
-
LISTEN: How to get off the Eskom grid3 hours ago
-
How to check your load-shedding schedule4 days ago
-
CARTOON: Eskom Sucks7 hours ago
-
Arrests made as cops discover multi-million rand drug plant in Pretoriaone hour ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.