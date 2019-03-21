New Development Bank: R11bn loan to help Eskom improve capacity challenges
The parastatal's ailing infrastructure has set the scene for the country’s worst controlled power outages with stage 4 load shedding going on its sixth consecutive day.
JOHANNESBURG - As Eskom battles capacity issues, the New Development Bank says that it has loaned the embattled power utility billions to build its transmission lines.
The parastatal's ailing infrastructure has set the scene for the country’s worst controlled power outages, with stage 4 load shedding going on its sixth consecutive day.
Eskom says it cannot say when load shedding will come to an end.
With Eskom given a lifeline by the Brics backed New Development Bank, it should go a long way to alleviating the power utility's financial burden.
The bank’s Monale Ratsoma said the over R11 billion loan is to improve its capacity challenges.
“There are three projects at different agencies. The first project was the old transmission project which was $180 million, which we are looking to conclude in the immediate term with Eskom."
Meanwhile, Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba said Eskom's lack of planning means that the country is close to a national blackout.
Spokesperson Luyanda Mfeka said they will announce the city's contingency plans next week.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
More in Business
-
Rheinmetal Denel Munitions says WC production plant affected by power cuts
-
CARTOON: Eskom Sucks
-
City of CT pins hopes on court to help alleviate load shedding pain
-
Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital: Power cuts placing strain on equipment
-
CT business owners feeling the pinch of daily load shedding
-
Ben la Grange cooperates with authorities on investigations into Steinhoff
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.