Mozambique cyclone death toll rises to 217 - minister

Aid workers are racing against time to help survivors and meet spiralling humanitarian needs in the country which has been battered by what's now known as one of the worst storms to hit southern Africa in decades.

JOHANNESBURG - Mozambique's Land and Environment Minister Celso Ismael Correia says that the death toll caused by the devastating tropical Cyclone Idai has now risen to 217.

Correia said that while 3,000 people have been rescued, a further 15,000 others are still considered missing.

There are fears that the death toll could rise as some regions have become completely inaccessible.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)