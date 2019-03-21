-
-
-
-
-
-
Mozambique cyclone death toll rises to 217 - minister
Aid workers are racing against time to help survivors and meet spiralling humanitarian needs in the country which has been battered by what's now known as one of the worst storms to hit southern Africa in decades.
JOHANNESBURG - Mozambique's Land and Environment Minister Celso Ismael Correia says that the death toll caused by the devastating tropical Cyclone Idai has now risen to 217.
Correia said that while 3,000 people have been rescued, a further 15,000 others are still considered missing.
Aid workers are racing against time to help survivors and meet spiralling humanitarian needs in the country which has been battered by what's now known as one of the worst storms to hit southern Africa in decades.
There are fears that the death toll could rise as some regions have become completely inaccessible.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Timeline
-
SANDF continues with rescue operations in Mozambique in wake of deadly cyclone3 hours ago
-
Thousands in need of emergency help in Cyclone Idai aftermath: rescuers5 hours ago
-
Aid agencies struggle to rescue Mozambique cyclone victims as waters rise17 hours ago
-
Pope urges support for southern Africa cyclone victims21 hours ago
