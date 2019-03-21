Popular Topics
Mozambique cyclone death toll rises to 217 - minister

Aid workers are racing against time to help survivors and meet spiralling humanitarian needs in the country which has been battered by what's now known as one of the worst storms to hit southern Africa in decades.

FILE: People walk on the flooded street of Buzi, central Mozambique, on 20 March 2019 after the passage of the cyclone Idai. International aid agencies raced on 20 March to rescue survivors and meet spiralling humanitarian needs in three impoverished countries battered by one of the worst storms to hit southern Africa in decades. Picture: AFP
FILE: People walk on the flooded street of Buzi, central Mozambique, on 20 March 2019 after the passage of the cyclone Idai. International aid agencies raced on 20 March to rescue survivors and meet spiralling humanitarian needs in three impoverished countries battered by one of the worst storms to hit southern Africa in decades. Picture: AFP
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Mozambique's Land and Environment Minister Celso Ismael Correia says that the death toll caused by the devastating tropical Cyclone Idai has now risen to 217.

Correia said that while 3,000 people have been rescued, a further 15,000 others are still considered missing.

Aid workers are racing against time to help survivors and meet spiralling humanitarian needs in the country which has been battered by what's now known as one of the worst storms to hit southern Africa in decades.

There are fears that the death toll could rise as some regions have become completely inaccessible.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

