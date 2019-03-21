Popular Topics
Mom waiting six years to see justice for her daughter's murder

The mother of a woman who allegedly fell prey to a former Mitchells Plain pastor says that her daughter was killed about two weeks before her 21st birthday.

Picture: SAPS
Picture: SAPS
32 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The mother of a woman who allegedly fell prey to a former Mitchells Plain pastor says that her daughter was killed about two weeks before her 21st birthday.

Keith Bird appeared in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday.

The State and defence have been in talks and Bird is expected to enter into a plea bargain with the State.

He faces two murder charges and several charges of rape which he allegedly committed across Mitchells Plain between 2013 and 2016.

An emotional Rodeen Koense says that they've waited almost six years for justice for her daughter Sharvonne Koense.

The 20-year-old is believed to have been one of several women who fell prey to Bird.

He allegedly also murdered his former fiance and sexually assaulted scores of women in Mitchells Plain.

Koense says that her daughter had a bright future.

"She was 20-years-old, a first-year nursing student. We were planning her 21st... she had big dreams. She wanted to become a sister in charge of a hospital."

Proceedings were postponed yesterday as Bird requested an opportunity to read through the plea bargain before he agrees to it.

