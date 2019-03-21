Mkhwebane warns Letsatsi-Duba of jail time if she fails to declassify document
On Wednesday, Mkhwebane laid a criminal complaint against the minister over what she call interference with the functioning of her office.
JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has warned State Security Minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba that she faces jail time if she continues to refuse to declassify a document she needs for her investigation into Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.
On Wednesday, Mkhwebane laid a criminal complaint against the minister over what she calls an interference with the functioning of her office.
Last week, it was reported that the minister also laid a criminal complaint against Mkhwebane, accusing her of stealing information and violating the country's security laws.
The State Security Minister suggested that the Public Protector doesn't understand the law, while Mkhwebane herself said the minister is breaking that law.
Mkhwebane's spokespersons Oupa Segwale said: “The minister has failed to avail to the Public Protector a declassified document which the Public Protector requires in connection with an investigation into allegations of a breach of the executive ethics code by Pravin Gordhan.”
He said the State Security Minister will be in trouble for not handing over the document.
“A person without just cause refuses or fails to comply with this is guilty of an offence and such a person may be liable to a fine of not exceeding R40,000 or imprisonment not exceeding 12 months or more.”
But, the State Minister wants Mkhwebane to first return the document she claimed that the Public Protector received illegally.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
More in Politics
-
Threats to blacklist motorists over e-toll debt is provocation - Gauteng ANC
-
DA's Winde hopes CT can be the first to get power from independent suppliers
-
IEC: We will have contingency plans for load shedding during elections
-
Elections 2019: All the numbers you need to know
-
Corruption Watch praises Suzanne Daniels for coming clean
-
Political parties trade barbs at IEC pledge signing
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.