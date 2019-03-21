Mkhwebane warns Letsatsi-Duba of jail time if she fails to declassify document

JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has warned State Security Minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba that she faces jail time if she continues to refuse to declassify a document she needs for her investigation into Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

On Wednesday, Mkhwebane laid a criminal complaint against the minister over what she calls an interference with the functioning of her office.

Last week, it was reported that the minister also laid a criminal complaint against Mkhwebane, accusing her of stealing information and violating the country's security laws.

The State Security Minister suggested that the Public Protector doesn't understand the law, while Mkhwebane herself said the minister is breaking that law.

Mkhwebane's spokespersons Oupa Segwale said: “The minister has failed to avail to the Public Protector a declassified document which the Public Protector requires in connection with an investigation into allegations of a breach of the executive ethics code by Pravin Gordhan.”

He said the State Security Minister will be in trouble for not handing over the document.

“A person without just cause refuses or fails to comply with this is guilty of an offence and such a person may be liable to a fine of not exceeding R40,000 or imprisonment not exceeding 12 months or more.”

But, the State Minister wants Mkhwebane to first return the document she claimed that the Public Protector received illegally.”

