Michael Jackson's bodyguard defends King of Pop

LONDON - Michael Jackson's bodyguard Bill Whitfield has defended the late King of Pop, following the airing of Finding Neverland, insisting he only had relations with women.

Whitfield watched over the Thriller hitmaker along with Javon Beard - whom he co-wrote the 2014 book Remember the Time: Protecting Michael Jackson in His Final Days with - and he has now spoken out about the HBO documentary Leaving Neverland in which James Safechuck and Wade Robson claim that Michael sexually abused both of them after befriending them when they were children.

Whitefield has defended Jackson - who died from acute Propofol intoxication in June 2009 at the age of 50 - from his accusers and insisted that as far as he was "aware" he regularly "spent time" with "two particular women".

Speaking on the Hidden Truth Show with Jim Breslo, Whitefield said: "I'm not gonna put his whole sexual actions out there. I would never do that. I'm aware of him spending time with women. What he did with these women is a different story. I'm aware that he spent time with two particular women, but what he did with them, he spent time."

Remember the Time: Protecting Michael Jackson in His Final Days was turned into the biographical television film 'Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland', which is about the "devotion" Michael "had to his children, and the hidden drama that took place during the last two years of his life".

Whitefield's defence of the pop superstar comes after the 'Billie Jean' hitmaker's daughter Paris Jackson insisted it's not her "role" to publicly defend her late father from James and Wade's shocking accusations.

The 20-year-old actress took to Twitter to explain why she hasn't commented onFinding Neverland.

Responding to a fan on the micro-blogging site, she wrote: "There's nothing i can say that hasn't already been said in regards to defense.

"Taj [Jackson] is doing a perfect job on his own. and i support him. but that's not my role. i'm just tryna get everyone to chill out and go with the flow, be mellow and think about the bigger picture. that's me. (sic)"

While Paris praised her cousin Taj Jackson, 45, for speaking out in defence of his uncle and explained her own silence on the issue, she did tell another follower that she shares her father's "moral compass".

She tweeted: "I have the same moral compass as my father, but not the level of patience. i'll fight for love n peace in the same way, but i am more aggressively driven. i don't sit by idly when i see injustices happen, especially when they're directed towards me or my family. f**k that noise (sic)"

In Dan Reed's Leaving Neverland documentary, Wade - who testified under oath in Jackson's 2005 child sex abuse trial that the musician never abused him - claims that he was molested by the singer from the age of seven until 14.

James - who previously testified on Jackson's behalf when he was accused of sexual abuse in 1993 - claimed he was abused from the age of 10 until he reached puberty.

The Michael Jackson estate has hit back at the allegations branding both accusers "perjurers" and "admitted liars".