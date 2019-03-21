Mantashe: WC voters must vote for ANC in numbers
The ANC national chair and several party volunteers handed out ANC t-shirts as they spoke to residents in Gugulethu.
GUGULETHU – African National Congress (ANC) national chairperson Gwede Mantashe walked the streets of Gugulethu on Thursday to drum up support for the governing party ahead of general elections on 8 May.
Mantashe listened to the concerns of residents who were mainly upset over high crime levels.
The ANC national chair and several party volunteers handed out ANC T-shirts, as they spoke to residents in the area.
“The people of the Western Cape, including Gugulethu, must vote ANC in numbers so that the projects that were left by the DA since [Ebrahim] Rasool was removed from power will continue,” Mantashe said.
ANC door to door visits in Gugulethu. We ask all eligible voters in the Western Cape to #VoteANC #GrowSouthAfrica #HumanRightsDay pic.twitter.com/VOsYOwGXzA— Gwede Mantashe (@GwedeMantashe1) March 21, 2019
Mantashe said they were confident of increased electoral vote in the Western Cape.
However, with several high-ranking ANC members in the province heading for the National Assembly, the party’s promises could fall flat.
More in Politics
-
Human Rights Day: EFF says manifesto 'most radical for economic emancipation'
-
SA will overcome load shedding like apartheid, says Ramaphosa
-
Composition, funding of NPA investigative directorate still unclear
-
City of CT pins hopes on court to help alleviate load shedding pain
-
OPINION: Sharpeville struggle continues to haunt South Africa
-
Mkhwebane warns Letsatsi-Duba of jail time if she fails to declassify document
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.