Mantashe: WC voters must vote for ANC in numbers

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
Go

Mantashe: WC voters must vote for ANC in numbers

The ANC national chair and several party volunteers handed out ANC t-shirts as they spoke to residents in Gugulethu.

ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe on a door-to-door elections campaign in Gugulethu, Cape Town, on 21 March 2019 to drum up support for the governing party ahead of general elections on 8 May. Picture: @GwedeMantashe1/Twitter
ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe on a door-to-door elections campaign in Gugulethu, Cape Town, on 21 March 2019 to drum up support for the governing party ahead of general elections on 8 May. Picture: @GwedeMantashe1/Twitter
26 minutes ago

GUGULETHU – African National Congress (ANC) national chairperson Gwede Mantashe walked the streets of Gugulethu on Thursday to drum up support for the governing party ahead of general elections on 8 May.

Mantashe listened to the concerns of residents who were mainly upset over high crime levels.

The ANC national chair and several party volunteers handed out ANC T-shirts, as they spoke to residents in the area.

“The people of the Western Cape, including Gugulethu, must vote ANC in numbers so that the projects that were left by the DA since [Ebrahim] Rasool was removed from power will continue,” Mantashe said.

Mantashe said they were confident of increased electoral vote in the Western Cape.

However, with several high-ranking ANC members in the province heading for the National Assembly, the party’s promises could fall flat.

Timeline

More in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA