Mantashe: WC voters must vote for ANC in numbers

GUGULETHU – African National Congress (ANC) national chairperson Gwede Mantashe walked the streets of Gugulethu on Thursday to drum up support for the governing party ahead of general elections on 8 May.

Mantashe listened to the concerns of residents who were mainly upset over high crime levels.

The ANC national chair and several party volunteers handed out ANC T-shirts, as they spoke to residents in the area.

“The people of the Western Cape, including Gugulethu, must vote ANC in numbers so that the projects that were left by the DA since [Ebrahim] Rasool was removed from power will continue,” Mantashe said.

ANC door to door visits in Gugulethu. We ask all eligible voters in the Western Cape to #VoteANC #GrowSouthAfrica #HumanRightsDay pic.twitter.com/VOsYOwGXzA — Gwede Mantashe (@GwedeMantashe1) March 21, 2019

Mantashe said they were confident of increased electoral vote in the Western Cape.

However, with several high-ranking ANC members in the province heading for the National Assembly, the party’s promises could fall flat.