Lotto results: Wednesday, 20 March 2019

EWN brings you the winning Lotto results. Were you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 20 March 2019, are as follows:

Lotto results: 12, 35, 37, 42, 47, 50 Bonus: 29

LottoPlus results: 5, 19, 20, 21, 34, 43 Bonus: 27

LottoPlus2 results: 11, 12, 16, 34, 46, 51 Bonus: 20

For more, visit the National Lottery website.