LISTEN: How to get off the Eskom grid

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Grahame Cruickshanks, Managing Executive of Market Engagement at Green Building Council South Africa (GBCSA).

JOHANNESBURG - Dependency on Eskom is becoming intolerable while getting off its grid has become far more affordable than only a few years ago.

There are some investments you can make that will lessen your dependence on Eskom:

Get a solar water heater or a heat pump.

Ceiling insulation.

Geyser blankets and timers.

Energy efficient appliances and LED lights.

But what if you want to get off the grid entirely?

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Grahame Cruickshanks, Managing Executive of Market Engagement at Green Building Council South Africa (GBCSA).

"It is unlikely that the cost of a completely off-grid home will be recovered in under 10 years due to the high capital investment required. In the future, however, rapidly increasing utility costs and changes in legislation which will allow for electricity to be returned to the grid will reduce the payback period," Cruickshanks said.

"It (solar) is absolutely a good solution… but proceed with caution… The business case needs to be viable… Solar PV is the last step in the journey to become energy independent…"

Listen to the audio below for more.