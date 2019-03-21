LISTEN: How to get off the Eskom grid

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
Go

LISTEN: How to get off the Eskom grid

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Grahame Cruickshanks, Managing Executive of Market Engagement at Green Building Council South Africa (GBCSA).

Picture: Pixabay.com
Picture: Pixabay.com
14 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Dependency on Eskom is becoming intolerable while getting off its grid has become far more affordable than only a few years ago.

There are some investments you can make that will lessen your dependence on Eskom:

  • Get a solar water heater or a heat pump.

  • Ceiling insulation.

  • Geyser blankets and timers.

  • Energy efficient appliances and LED lights.

But what if you want to get off the grid entirely?

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Grahame Cruickshanks, Managing Executive of Market Engagement at Green Building Council South Africa (GBCSA).

"It is unlikely that the cost of a completely off-grid home will be recovered in under 10 years due to the high capital investment required. In the future, however, rapidly increasing utility costs and changes in legislation which will allow for electricity to be returned to the grid will reduce the payback period," Cruickshanks said.

"It (solar) is absolutely a good solution… but proceed with caution… The business case needs to be viable… Solar PV is the last step in the journey to become energy independent…"

Listen to the audio below for more.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA