LISTEN: How to get off the Eskom grid
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Grahame Cruickshanks, Managing Executive of Market Engagement at Green Building Council South Africa (GBCSA).
JOHANNESBURG - Dependency on Eskom is becoming intolerable while getting off its grid has become far more affordable than only a few years ago.
There are some investments you can make that will lessen your dependence on Eskom:
Get a solar water heater or a heat pump.
Ceiling insulation.
Geyser blankets and timers.
Energy efficient appliances and LED lights.
But what if you want to get off the grid entirely?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Grahame Cruickshanks, Managing Executive of Market Engagement at Green Building Council South Africa (GBCSA).
"It is unlikely that the cost of a completely off-grid home will be recovered in under 10 years due to the high capital investment required. In the future, however, rapidly increasing utility costs and changes in legislation which will allow for electricity to be returned to the grid will reduce the payback period," Cruickshanks said.
"It (solar) is absolutely a good solution… but proceed with caution… The business case needs to be viable… Solar PV is the last step in the journey to become energy independent…"
Listen to the audio below for more.
Popular in Local
-
CARTOON: Eskom Sucks
-
City of CT pins hopes on court to help alleviate load shedding pain
-
How to check your load-shedding schedule
-
Mkhwebane warns Letsatsi-Duba of jail time if she fails to declassify document
-
New Development Bank: R11bn loan to help Eskom improve capacity challenges
-
CT business owners feeling the pinch of daily load shedding
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.