Kylie Jenner gives up on Jordyn Woods friendship
The 'Life of Kylie' star fell out with her best friend last month after she allegedly kissed her half-sister Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend Tristan Thompson.
LONDON - Kylie Jenner has reportedly given up on repairing her friendship with Jordyn Woods.
The Life of Kylie star fell out with her best friend last month after she allegedly kissed her half-sister Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend Tristan Thompson, and insiders told TMZ they haven't "made any progress" in fixing their fractured relationship over the last few weeks.
Woods appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk to discuss the incident, during which she denied cheating with Thompson, and was said to have hoped the candid interview would help her win her friend back over, but instead, it's reportedly had the opposite effect and Jenner doesn't believe their relationship could ever be the same again.
Woods lived with Jenner - who has 13-month-old daughter Stormi with boyfriend Travis Scott - until the scandal broke, and while her belongings are still in the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star's guest house, the lip kit guru is now waiting for her to clear out her things so they can officially draw a line under their friendship.
However, the source revealed Jenner is still open to staying amicable with Woods, 21, in the future, though they will never be as close again.
It was recently claimed Jenner, also 21, is trying to widen her circle of friends following the recent fall out as she no longer wants to rely on just one pal.
A source said: "Kylie has had a rough few weeks. She is still upset about the Jordyn situation, although she seems to be doing much better.
"She has been socialising more and trying to find a bigger circle of friends that she can be close with. After the Jordyn drama, she realised that relying on just one friend is not the best idea."
