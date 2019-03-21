Investigation after woman’s body found buried under brother’s bed

Police found the 29-year-old woman's body buried in a hole under her brother's bed in a shack in Bloekombos earlier this week.

CAPE TOWN - Kraaifontein police are investigating the murder of a woman in Bloekombos.

The deceased’s body was found hidden in her brother’s shack earlier this week.

The victim had been stabbed to death and the motive for her murder is unknown.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana said: “According to the investigation, the man was arrested and appeared in the Blue Downs Magistrates Court where he faces a charge of murder.”

This is the second murder reported in the Kraaifontein area this week.

On Monday, a man's body was found dumped on an open field. He was also stabbed to death.

Four people have been arrested in connection with his murder.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)