Investigation after woman’s body found buried under brother’s bed

Police found the 29-year-old woman's body buried in a hole under her brother's bed in a shack in Bloekombos earlier this week.

Police tape. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter.
Police tape. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter.
39 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Kraaifontein police are investigating the murder of a woman in Bloekombos.

The deceased’s body was found hidden in her brother’s shack earlier this week.

Police found the 29-year-old woman's body buried in a hole under her brother's bed in a shack in Bloekombos earlier this week.

The victim had been stabbed to death and the motive for her murder is unknown.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana said: “According to the investigation, the man was arrested and appeared in the Blue Downs Magistrates Court where he faces a charge of murder.”

This is the second murder reported in the Kraaifontein area this week.

On Monday, a man's body was found dumped on an open field. He was also stabbed to death.

Four people have been arrested in connection with his murder.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

