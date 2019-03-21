IEC to spare no expense, effort to ensure power cuts don't affect elections

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) says that while load shedding is a threat to the elections, it will do everything in its power to protect the intergrity of the electoral process come 8 May.

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) says that while load shedding is a threat to the elections, it will do everything in its power to protect the integrity of the electoral process come 8 May.

On Wednesday, the commission announced that a record 48 parties will contest the national elections.

The country has been experiencing severe power cuts since Friday last week.

On Tuesday, police bosses warned in Parliament that Eskom did not have enough generators to accommodate all voting stations in the event of load shedding during the polls.

IEC chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo: "It is not an easy issue and contingency plans by their very nature are expensive but none the less, in order to protect the integrity of the electoral process, we'll spare no expense to ensure that there is sufficient lighting in voting stations on election day."

