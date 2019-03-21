IEC to spare no expense, effort to ensure power cuts don't affect elections
The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) says that while load shedding is a threat to the elections, it will do everything in its power to protect the intergrity of the electoral process come 8 May.
JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) says that while load shedding is a threat to the elections, it will do everything in its power to protect the integrity of the electoral process come 8 May.
On Wednesday, the commission announced that a record 48 parties will contest the national elections.
The country has been experiencing severe power cuts since Friday last week.
On Tuesday, police bosses warned in Parliament that Eskom did not have enough generators to accommodate all voting stations in the event of load shedding during the polls.
IEC chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo: "It is not an easy issue and contingency plans by their very nature are expensive but none the less, in order to protect the integrity of the electoral process, we'll spare no expense to ensure that there is sufficient lighting in voting stations on election day."
WATCH: IEC: We will have contingency plans for load shedding during elections
Popular in Local
-
Mkhwebane warns Letsatsi-Duba of jail time if she fails to declassify document
-
Eskom technicians on site after Allandale substation catches fire
-
How to check your load-shedding schedule
-
Hawks to probe Suzanne Daniels' admission of unlawful conduct
-
Threats to blacklist motorists over e-toll debt is provocation - Gauteng ANC
-
New Development Bank to lend Eskom billions
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.