Human Rights Day: EFF says manifesto 'most radical for economic emancipation'
EFF leader Julius Malema is set to address the crowds this afternoon.
SHARPEVILLE - Hundreds of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members and supporters have gathered near the Dlomo Dam in Sharpeville today to commemorate Human Rights Day.
Human Rights Day marks the day in 1960 when 69 people were killed and hundreds more injured when police opened fire on protesters who were burning their pass books at the Sharpeville police station.
#Sharpeville #EFF [WATCH] National Spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi leading in song the national anthem. The EFF’s rendition of the national anthem does not include the English and Afrikaans segments of the song. [KS] pic.twitter.com/sQAYCm5pM0— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 21, 2019
Hundreds of supporters, clad in red, lined the streets in Sharpeville. They sang struggle songs while making their way into the open veld area, where a large stage has been set up for commemorations.
The EFF’s Gauteng chairperson Mandisa Mashego said this about acknowledging those who fought for freedom.
“We do this to make sure the memory of the 69 people who lost their lives here at the Sharpeville police station in 1960 fighting for the ultimate freedom of our people, not just for freedom but also fighting for women, is remembered.”
Mashego said the EFF’s manifesto was the most radical for economic emancipation.
At the same time, the African National Congress and the Democratic Alliance were leading their own commemorations in the area.
