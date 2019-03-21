High Court victory for Cape land claimants

The District Six Working Committee, on behalf of hundreds of people who lodged land claims in the nineties and several other applicants, took the State to court last year.

CAPE TOWN - A Western Cape High Court judge has found national government violated the rights of District Six land claimants by failing to provide restitution.

In November, the court ordered government come up with a detailed plan of how it would provide land restitution for those who filed verified claims by 31 December 1998.

Judge Jody Kollapen declared the Minister of Rural Development and Land Reform, Commission on Restitution of Land Rights, and national government violated the rights of the District Six claimants by failing to provide their restitution.

Kollapen has ordered the State to pay the costs of the application and the claimants' lawyers.

In the order, it states 969 claimants, 80% of those who were promised a home, are still waiting.

He says while it's commendable that the State attempted to work on a collaborative solution, it doesn't take away the legal obligations that government has towards the claimants.

Kollapen says this collaboration saw the State giving up some of its authority to others and that it failed in its duty to deliver restitution.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)