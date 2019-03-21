High Court victory for Cape land claimants
The District Six Working Committee, on behalf of hundreds of people who lodged land claims in the nineties and several other applicants, took the State to court last year.
CAPE TOWN - A Western Cape High Court judge has found national government violated the rights of District Six land claimants by failing to provide restitution.
The District Six Working Committee, on behalf of hundreds of people who lodged land claims in the nineties and several other applicants, took the State to court last year.
In November, the court ordered government come up with a detailed plan of how it would provide land restitution for those who filed verified claims by 31 December 1998.
Judge Jody Kollapen declared the Minister of Rural Development and Land Reform, Commission on Restitution of Land Rights, and national government violated the rights of the District Six claimants by failing to provide their restitution.
Kollapen has ordered the State to pay the costs of the application and the claimants' lawyers.
In the order, it states 969 claimants, 80% of those who were promised a home, are still waiting.
He says while it's commendable that the State attempted to work on a collaborative solution, it doesn't take away the legal obligations that government has towards the claimants.
Kollapen says this collaboration saw the State giving up some of its authority to others and that it failed in its duty to deliver restitution.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Timeline
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.