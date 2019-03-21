Hawks to probe Suzanne Daniels' admission of unlawful conduct
Daniels admitted on the 'Eusebius McKaiser Show' on Wednesday that she unlawfully signed off on the R800,000 payment of former board chair Ben Ngubane’s legal fees.
PRETORIA - The Hawks have confirmed that they will investigate the admission of unlawful conduct by Eskom’s former head of legal and compliance, Suzanne Daniels.
The Hawks are engaged in numerous investigations stemming from state capture allegations.
While Daniels tried to spread the blame between herself and the Eskom board, she conceded her wrongdoing to McKaiser.
"You authorised legal fees knowingly, unlawfully, that means you broke the law, you're an officer of the court, is an officer of the court allowed to do what you did?"
To which Daniels replied: "No."
McKaiser continued probing: "So what now? What happens to officers of the court who broke the law?"
An emotional Daniels responded: "They get prosecuted."
The Hawks' Hangwani Mulaudzi says that they would like to obtain Daniels’ admission under oath.
"She has to give her statement in the presence of her lawyer so that if there are any comebacks we will be able to deal with that matter when it comes."
Daniels is presently in the United States.
LISTEN: Suzanne Daniels becomes emotional during interview on Eskom conduct
