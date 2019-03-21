Faeces in the kitchen: South Africans call for better sewage systems
Access to water is a hot topic in South Africa - and a growing number of countries hit by climate change, burgeoning populations and poor governance - as drought last year triggered warnings that Cape Town’s taps could run dry.
JOHANNESBURG - Raw excrement, condoms and sanitary products regularly spill into homes and parks, South Africans said ahead of Friday’s World Water Day - just some of about 4.5 billion people globally without safe sanitation, promised for all by 2030.
WATCH: Boipatong community living with raw sewage for over five years
Residents are lobbying for urgent rehabilitation of sewage works by South Africa’s Department of Water and Sanitation, widely criticised for lack of investment, non-payment of contractors, poor revenue collection, water theft and leakage.
“We have had water flowing into our street and home for the last three years,” Heather Crosley, who lives in South Africa’s biggest city, Johannesburg, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
“When it rains heavily, the manhole lids blows off; sewage rushes down the road and sometimes comes into our kitchen. We have found condoms, tampons and faeces in our kitchen on more than one occasion.”
Under global development goals agreed in 2015, governments pledged to provide access to water and sanitation for all by 2030. But three in 10 people worldwide do not have a water source free from faecal and chemical contamination.
The spokesman for the water department, Sputnik Ratau, said setting up an independent regulator to improve management was “paramount”, although he did not have a specific timeline.
“The Ministry and Department are seized with the work of ensuring this comes to pass,” he said.
Access to water is a hot topic in South Africa - and a growing number of countries hit by climate change, burgeoning populations and poor governance - as drought last year triggered warnings that Cape Town’s taps could run dry.
In Johannesburg’s Soweto township, residents often see untreated waste water and excrement flow into tributaries that lead to the Vaal River, one of the country’s main water sources.
“In Snake Park, sewage is currently flowing into a community-built park so the children have nowhere safe to play,” said community activist Tiny Dlamini.
Untreated water can cause diarrhea and cholera, which can be fatal, particularly for children.
About 56% of South Africa’s waste water treatment works are in a poor or critical state, said Mariette Liefferink, head of the Federation for a Sustainable Environment, which campaigns against water pollution caused by mining.
“This is a perfect storm of mismanagement that currently impacts 14 million South Africans without access to decent sanitation,” said Christine Colvin, a water expert with the World Wide Fund for Nature South Africa.
Popular in Local
-
SA will overcome load shedding like apartheid, says Ramaphosa
-
Road closure as protesters burn tyres in Parkwood
-
Arrests made as cops discover multi-million rand drug plant in Pretoria
-
This is what happens when Eskom isn’t invited to a party
-
How to check your load-shedding schedule
-
Oil leak leads to total shut down at Allandale substation
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.