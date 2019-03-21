Cyclone Idai: 15,000 displaced as rescue operations continue

Cyclone Idai has battered the region, including Zimbabwe and Zambia, causing rivers to burst their banks and destroying homes and buildings.

BEIRA - As rescue efforts continue in Mozambique, officials say their focus is now on delivering food and shelter to affected areas.

The entire city of Beira has no electricity and cellphone coverage is almost non-existent.

Almost every road in the city has heaps of beach sand, while many buildings are without roofs or windows.

Officials say at least 15,000 people have been displaced and more than 200 confirmed dead.

With water levels in some areas are decreasing, and officials say rescue efforts are made easier but are still challenging.

The SANDF, The UN Food Programme and Gift of the Givers are just a few of the organisations present to provide aid to those in need.

Officials have been providing updates every morning at 9am.

Minister of land and environmental affairs Celsio Correia says teams are working tirelessly.

“We are working 24 hours a day to ensure we transport food and medicine to people. Many people are ill. We’re giving priority to women and children for rescue.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)