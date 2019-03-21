CT couple gets bail over R4m fraud

The pair appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Wednesday and have been charged with fraud, theft and money laundering.

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town couple has appeared in court for allegedly defrauding a company of more than R4 million.

The pair appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Wednesday and has been charged with fraud, theft and money laundering.

The couple was arrested on Friday and granted R5,000 bail. The case has been transferred to the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

The Hawks' Philani Nkwalase said: “One of the suspects, aged 24, worked as a finance clerk for Clicks and he allegedly colluded with his girlfriend to submitted invoices for payments exceeding R4 million to a company owned and directed by his girlfriend.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)