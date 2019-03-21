CT business owners feeling the pinch of daily load shedding
As load shedding becomes a daily occurrence, several business owners in the area say that it is having a negative effect on their business.
CAPE TOWN - Claremont business owners are pleading with the government to put them out of their misery and resolve the Eskom power crisis.
As load shedding becomes a daily occurrence, several business owners in the area say that it is having a negative effect on their business.
For more than two hours, Claremont stood still. At Cavendish Square Mall, stores and restaurants closed, unable to trade when the power is cut.
Some restaurants and shops in Claremont say constant blackouts is having a negative impact on their business. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/nJSWdPBlfc— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 20, 2019
Employees cash up and are sent home after 4pm. Outside, on Main Road, cars and taxis queue in frustration from the moment the traffic lights go off.
Linda Fisher, from a local clothing store, says when there's load shedding they feel the pinch because they cannot trade with no power.
"We can't really continue with our business because we're losing sales."
Khayelitsha resident Zodwa Dziba says she was sent home due to the power cuts, resigned to the fact that she arrives home there will be load shedding too.
"When I get home, there's no electricity. They must try something better because our children can't do their homework. I don't have a gas stove and I must wait for the power to come back on [to cook]."
