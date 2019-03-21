Cops seize abalone worth R500k in Malmesbury

Officers discovered the perlemoen at a house in the area following a tip-off earlier this week.

CAPE TOWN - Police in Malmesbury are looking into the seizure of abalone worth R500,000.

Officers discovered the perlemoen at a house in the area following a tip-off earlier this week.

A 74-year-old man has been taken in for questioning but has not been arrested.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana said: “Upon their arrival, they seized the abalone. No one has been arrested at this stage. The investigation is still ongoing.”

There have been at least five multi-million abalone busts by police and government officials in the Western Cape since December.

