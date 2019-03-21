Cops make breakthrough in Khayelitsha double murder case

Members from the Western Cape organised crime investigations unit arrested two suspects at one of the taverns in the area on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - Police have made a breakthrough in a double murder case in Khayelitsha.

The victims were killed in September last year.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana said: “The deceased were aged 18 and 22 when they died. The police members arrested the suspects. Once charged they will appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrates Court.”