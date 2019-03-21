Popular Topics
Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital: Power cuts placing strain on equipment

An inspector at the hospital, François Fourie, said the longer the hours of power outages, the higher the risks for mechanical failures.

FILE: Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital entrance. Picture: Louise McAuliffe/EWN
FILE: Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital entrance. Picture: Louise McAuliffe/EWN
42 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital management says that load shedding is having a negative impact on its back up energy supply.

The hospital says 85% of its site is now covered by generators, including all medical services.

But the hospital said rolling blackouts are placing a strain on equipment.

Control works inspector for the electrical section at the hospital, François Fourie, said the hospital’s generators can't run for indefinite amounts of time of load shedding.

He said the longer the hours of power outages, the higher the risks for mechanical failures.

“You will definitely be seeing an increase in failures and an increase wear-and-tear in generators if this situation does continue.”

Fourie said that for now, they have managed during the load shedding.

“The hospital costs for the uses of diesel and there is a limit to that. If load shedding does extend, it will definitely have a huge effect on budgeting.”

He said Eskom should have invested far greater efforts in maintaining its plants and equipment.

Stage 4 load shedding is once again expected to kick in at 9am to last until 11pm on Thursday evening.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

