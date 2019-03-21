Popular Topics
Go

Bread shortages possible in Zimbabwe amid Cyclone Idai

Beira was severely battered by the cyclone, which struck the region a week ago.

Survivors listen to Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa (unseen) adressing residents of Ngangu, a township of Chimanimani during his tour of the affected areas, following a devastation by cyclone Idai on 20 March 2019. Picture: AFP
Survivors listen to Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa (unseen) adressing residents of Ngangu, a township of Chimanimani during his tour of the affected areas, following a devastation by cyclone Idai on 20 March 2019. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

HARARE - Officials in Zimbabwe are predicting bread shortages after more than 100 trucks transporting wheat became stranded in the Mozambican port city of Beira in the wake of Cyclone Idai.

Beira was severely battered by the cyclone, which struck the region a week ago.

The storm is now known as the worst to hit Southern Africa in decades.

The roads that suffered damage include a route that transports cargo to Zimbabwe. A ship carrying another 30,000 tones of wheat will now be offloaded at the Mozambican capital of Maputo and brought by road.

Officials say this could take two weeks with local millers predicting it could lead to bread shortages.

