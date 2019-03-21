At least 72 killed as overloaded ferry sinks in Iraq's Tigris river
Most of the casualties on the ferry were women and children who could not swim, according to the head of Mosul’s Civil Defence Authority Husam Khalil.
MOSUL - At least 72 people died when an overloaded ferry sank in the Tigris river near Mosul in Iraq, medical sources told Reuters on Thursday.
Most of the casualties on the ferry were women and children who could not swim, said the head of Mosul’s Civil Defence Authority Husam Khalil.
A separate source in the Civil Defence Authority said the boat had been loaded with twice its capacity, causing it to capsize.
Mobile phone footage showed the ferry sinking into the muddy water and people shouting for help.
A ferry capsized in the Tigris River in Iraq's #Mosul at around 4 p.m. local time near an amusement park during Newroz celebrations. #TwitterKurds #Iraqpic.twitter.com/Lb8pgk4X4s— Kurdistan 24 English (@K24English) March 21, 2019
The rescue team was retrieving survivors and had rescued 12 people so far, Khalil said.
Police and medical sources said earlier at least 40 people had drowned. A source in a nearby hospital and another in a morgue said the toll had risen to 72.
The accident took place to the north of the city, near a recreational area popular with families.
Popular in World
-
Factbox: What we know about Boeing 737 MAX crash and what comes next
-
Italy driver hijacks, torches school bus carrying dozens of children
-
Baby Diana? Or little Arthur? Bets on for royal baby name
-
US NGO takes aim at Malema for Karima Brown tweet
-
Cockpit voice recorder of Lion Air jet depicts pilots' frantic search for fix
-
New Zealand bans types of semi-automatic weapons following mass shooting
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.