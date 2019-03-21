Arrests made as cops discover multi-million rand drug plant in Pretoria
The police have recovered drugs, the chemicals used to produce the illicit substances, as well as firearms.
PRETORIA - The police’s canine unit has discovered a multi-million rand drug manufacturing plant north of Pretoria.
The police raided the plot of land near Hammanskraal following a tip-off from a member of the public.
Three suspects, aged 38, 50 and 52, were arrested.
The drugs are believed to have been manufactured at the site.
It's understood police found several large glass containers filled with liquids, which were connected to funnels and other laboratory equipment.
Elsewhere on the property, machines which compress powder into tablets could be seen. The suspects were expected to appear in court.
