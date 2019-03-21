Allandale substation back online after fire

Midrand including Rabie Ridge, Mayibuye and Commercial Extension 9 were affected and left in the dark for several hours.

JOHANNESBURG - City Power has confirmed the Allandale Substation near Tembisa is now back online after it was engulfed by flames on Wednesday.

Firefighters worked alongside City of Johannesburg officials to stabilise the situation.

Eskom technicians worked throughout the night to restore generating capacity.

City Power's Isaac Mangena said: “Investigators could not go in yesterday because the structure was still very hot and dangerous for our investigators to move in. So, they will try and go in today to try to out what caused the fire.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)