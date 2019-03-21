All the campaign promises made by Julius Malema on Human Rights Day

The EFF leader said the ANC was in the Vaal to observe the public holiday, but had failed to provide basic services to the residents of Sharpeville and other neighbouring areas.

SHARPEVILLE - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says Human Rights Day is about commemorating true freedom fighters.

Malema said the governing African National Congress (ANC) was in the Vaal on Thursday to observe the public holiday but had failed to provide basic services to the residents of Sharpeville and other neighbouring areas.

The EFF leader also used Human Rights Day as an opportunity to address what the EFF would provide should the party win elections in May.

Speaking in the hot sun to a massive crowd, Malema said if the EFF won the general elections, the party’s first priority would be to provide residents with job opportunities by bringing businesses into the area.

He touched on several issues, including what he said was the distorted rendition of history being told about Sharpeville, the ANC’s failure to provide for services to residents, and the many untold stories of the freedom fighters who were still alive in the area.

Speaking in Setswana, Malema said the EFF’s fight was for black people and was a direct stance against racism.

#Sharpeville #EFF [WATCH] National Spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi leading in song the national anthem. The EFF’s rendition of the national anthem does not include the English and Afrikaans segments of the song. [KS] pic.twitter.com/sQAYCm5pM0 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 21, 2019

The red berets leader also said he sympathised with people of Sharpeville who only saw the governing party during this time and not when they needed help.

Malema assured that if the EFF won elections many of those in government would be sent straight to prison for stealing and engaging in corruption.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)