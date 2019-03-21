Albie Sachs: SA still plagued by massive inequality

Retired Constitutional Court judge and human rights activist Justice Albie Sachs says the country is completely different from what was experienced under apartheid but no one should tolerate inequality.

JOHANNESBURG - Retired Constitutional Court judge and human rights activist Justice Albie Sachs says although struggle icons fought hard for human rights, the country is still plagued by massive inequality.

The comments come as the country gears to mark 59 years since the day when 69 people were killed after marching against the apartheid-era pass laws on Thursday.

Sachs said the focus on Thursday should be on strengthening the economy, rooting out corruption and improving the country's values.

He said that the country is completely different from what was experienced under apartheid but no one should tolerate inequality.

“It’s not just society but we can use the rights we’ve gained under the Constitution to the next phase; to get access to land, to get access to better housing for everybody. We’ve moved from starvation to hunger but hunger is not good enough. We have massive welfare grounds but we shouldn’t have poor people at all.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)