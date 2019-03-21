Popular Topics
Go

7 arrested in Observatory crime crackdown

They were nabbed after police stopped and searched their vehicle along Station Road on Wednesday.

Picture: @CityofCT/Twitter
7 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Police have arrested seven suspects in Observatory for the possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

They were nabbed after police stopped and searched their vehicle along Station Road on Wednesday.

Officers have been deployed to the area amidst a spike in robberies reported in the area.

The police's Novela Potelwa says some of the suspects had tattoos affiliated to the Cape's number gangs.

“The seven suspects were detained and will appear in court on Friday 22 March for the possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

