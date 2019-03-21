3 dead, one critically wounded in 'execution style' shooting in PE

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
Go

3 dead, one critically wounded in 'execution style' shooting in PE

Police officers were on patrol in the area on Tuesday night when they found four people lying in a field.

Picture: SAPS
Picture: SAPS
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - One woman is in a critical condition in hospital following a shooting that left three others dead in Walmer, Port Elizabeth.

Police officers were on patrol in the area on Tuesday night when they found four people lying in a field.

All four of the victims - three women and one man - had been shot in the head. One of the women was still alive.

Police say they were shot "execution style".

The police's Sandra Janse van Rensburg says they're still searching for the suspects.

"On hearing the news of the shooting, Lieutenant-General Ntshinga has instructed the mobilisation of the 72-hour activation plan and that the community and the police should not tolerate such acts of violence."

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA