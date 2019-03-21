-
3 dead, one critically wounded in 'execution style' shooting in PE
Police officers were on patrol in the area on Tuesday night when they found four people lying in a field.
CAPE TOWN - One woman is in a critical condition in hospital following a shooting that left three others dead in Walmer, Port Elizabeth.
Police officers were on patrol in the area on Tuesday night when they found four people lying in a field.
All four of the victims - three women and one man - had been shot in the head. One of the women was still alive.
Police say they were shot "execution style".
The police's Sandra Janse van Rensburg says they're still searching for the suspects.
"On hearing the news of the shooting, Lieutenant-General Ntshinga has instructed the mobilisation of the 72-hour activation plan and that the community and the police should not tolerate such acts of violence."
