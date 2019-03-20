Zondo inquiry advocate: Testimony of former Denel boss is crucial
Riaz Saloojee was fired as CEO of the state-owned entity by the Daniel Mantsha-led board in 2015 for alleged misconduct and financial irregularities.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Denel CEO Riaz Saloojee is expected to testify at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture on Wednesday.
Saloojee was fired from the state-owned entity by the Daniel Mantsha-led board in 2015 for alleged misconduct and financial irregularities.
Former Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown was at the helm of Public Enterprises when Saloojee was sacked.
The reasons for his firing were because of irregularities in the arms manufacturer's profit statement.
Saloojee denied the allegations, claiming that his suspension was linked to allowing the Guptas do business with Denel.
The commission's Advocate Leah Gcabashe says that Saloojee's testimony is crucial.
"Believe me, we have quite a bit of work on our plates. I think it will be an all-day hearing. There's a lot that he has to tell the commission."
WATCH: Former Denel CEO Riaz Saloojee set to testify at Zondo Inquiry
