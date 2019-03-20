Titans’ Mandla Mashimbyi wary of letting up against Lions

After a slow start to the competition, the Titans have been in blistering form of late, winning five matches on the bounce to go 10 points clear at the summit.

CAPE TOWN - Titans assistant coach Mandla Mashimbyi insists they will not relax despite having qualified for the Momentum One-Day Cup semifinals.

They take on the struggling Highveld Lions in a derby clash in Benoni on Thursday.

It’s one of two matches in the competition on Human Rights Day and pits the top side against the bottom side.

In fact, they have not lost a game in March. Their last loss came in the reverse fixture in Potchefstroom at the end of February and that’s why Mashimbyi is wary of letting up.

“It’s always good to keep your foot on the pedal. We are getting to that stage where momentum to the semifinals is also very important, so every game is important. Obviously, there’s a bit more belief within the group, which helps and hopefully that continues,” Mashimbyi said.

“The focus is on us and our processes. What happened in that game is in the past and the only thing we need to take from it is the lessons. It’s nice to reflect on where we went wrong and see how we can improve in those areas.”

In the previous match, the Lions were in imperious touch and gave the Titans eight wickets hiding in that match.

Lions coach Enoch Nkwe admits it is out of their hands but says good cricket was all he wants to see from his players.

“I think even if we don’t progress to the semis, we want to learn and improve all the time,” Nkwe said.

“I think in this situation it’s now out of our hands, so we’ll be looking for momentum to get us going into the next competition after this one. Obviously, it will be ideal if we can win the next two and get through, but we know it might not happen. Either way, it is a derby, no motivation is needed, so we’ll be giving everything in Benoni.”