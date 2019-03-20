Threats to blacklist motorists over e-toll debt is provocation - Gauteng ANC

Earlier this week, the Electronic Toll Collection warned defaulting toll users not to ignore summons to settle their accounts.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng on Wednesday weighed in on the Electronic Toll Collection (ETC)’s threat to blacklist motorists who have not been paying their e-toll debt, saying it was “an unfortunate act of provocation”.

Earlier this week, the ETC warned defaulting toll users not to ignore summons to settle their accounts.

The ETC said it had applied for about 1,400 default judgments, of which 26 had been granted so far.

The provincial ANC said in a statement it was now widely accepted that tolls in major urban areas such as Gauteng were not viable as they added to the already high cost of living for commuters.

“The ANC in Gauteng is on record stating that the residents of Gauteng have said in no uncertain terms that they want nothing to do with the e-tolls in the current form. Furthermore, it is a resolution of our conference that the e-tolls scheme should be done away with and that an alternative solution will have to be found in order to maintain and expand the road network in the province,” said Gauteng ANC spokesperson Tasneem Motara.

On Wednesday, the Credit Bureau Association clarified that a default judgement obtained over a person’s failure to settle their e-toll accounts would not result in them being blacklisted.

The CBA said there was specific legislation in place which excluded the levying and collection of e-tolls from the provisions of the National Credit Act.

That meant that the various credit bureaus in South Africa would not record a default judgment against a consumer where one has been obtained for e-toll debt.

The association said where such records had been inadvertently loaded onto consumer’s profile, they would be removed.

The Gauteng ANC welcomed the pronouncement from the CBA, saying the declaration would help allay fears among Gauteng motorists.

“While we await a tangible response from national government on an amicable resolution to the matter, we welcome the pronouncement made by the Credit Bureau Association, whose members hold judgement information relating to consumes, that ‘information relating to e-tolls / Sanral will not be held on the credit bureaus,’ and that any information relating to this issue “which has been inadvertently loaded onto a consumer profile will be removed’.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)