Corruption Watch praises Suzanne Daniels for coming clean

Eskom's former head of legal and compliance Suzanne Daniels on Wednesday morning admitted to unlawfully authorising the payment of former Eskom chair Ben Ngubane's legal fees which related to his tenure at the SABC.

PRETORIA - Corruption Watch says while Eskom’s former head of legal and compliance Suzanne Daniels acted unlawfully, she was under incredible pressure at the time and has now chosen to come clean.

Daniels was interviewed on 702 on Wednesday where she admitted to unlawfully authorising the payment of former Eskom chair Ben Ngubane’s legal fees which related to his tenure at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

The former Eskom employee had been regarded as a whistleblower for her submissions to Parliament, however, her disciplinary hearing chaired by a senior counsel found she was complicit in the unlawful events at the cash-strapped utility.

Corruption Watch executive director David Lewis classified Daniels as the type of whistleblower who was aware of her wrongdoing, but had a change of heart.

“There’s a group, and I think Suzanne falls into that, who said the things that she knew at the time that were either wrong or skating close to the edge of the wrong thing to do.”

Lewis said Daniels was in a difficult position.

“I know that she came under incredible pressure from a thoroughly corrupt executive suite in which she was one of the very few women, with very powerful men and those very well connected leaning on her.”

Daniels said she had regretted not speaking out earlier.

