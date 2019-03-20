Suzanne Daniels: I regret silence over Eskom corruption, mismanagement
Suzanne Daniels was found guilty in 2018 of misconduct following revelations about Eskom’s transactions with Gupta-linked Trillian and McKinsey.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Eskom head of legal and compliance Suzanne Daniels says she regrets not speaking out earlier about the corruption and mismanagement at the power utility.
Speaking on the Eusebius Mckaiser Show on Wednesday, Daniels admitted she acted unlawfully when she authorised former Eskom chair Ben Ngubane’s legal fees, which were related to his tenure at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).
While regarded as a whistle-blower for her submissions to Parliament, her disciplinary hearing chaired by a senior counsel found her to be complicit in the unlawful events at Eskom.
LISTEN: Suzanne Daniels becomes emotional during an interview on 702
Daniels was found guilty of misconduct following revelations about Eskom’s transactions with Gupta-linked Trillian and McKinsey.
Daniels said in 2018 she believes she was pushed out of the state-owned entity.
She testified before Parliament in 2018, disclosing that Eskom had lied about making payments to Trillian and had also met Ajay Gupta during a meeting that had made her uncomfortable.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Suzanne Daniels: I have no regrets
Additional reporting by Gia Nicolaides.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
