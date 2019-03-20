Suzanne Daniels: Matshela Koko is lying about emails
Daniels shared her side of the story on the Eusebius McKaiser Show.
CAPE TOWN – Former Eskom head of legal and compliance Suzanne Daniels has accused the power utility’s former acting chief executive Matshela Koko of lying.
Daniels was dismissed in July last year after she was found guilty of misconduct following revelations about Eskom’s transactions with Gupta-linked Trillian and McKinsey.
Daniels has responded to Koko’s claims that she was aware of the transactions as she received emails.
“Let me just look at the facts like Mr Koko said in his interview. These emails started in July 2015. Mr Koko was still on suspension at the time. I wasn’t yet company secretary, so I would have no reason to point out emails or ask for it to be sent to me for the chairman’s attention.”
McKaiser then asked her whether she was made aware of the transactions once she was named Eskom’s legal secretary.
She laughed and responded: "That's absolute nonsense. He walked to the chairman's office as he required. It didn't require me as the gatekeeper."
Listen to the audio for more.
