Suzanne Daniels: I could have done more to halt Eskom state capture

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
Go

Suzanne Daniels: I could have done more to halt Eskom state capture

Speaking on the 'Eusebius McKaiser Show', Suzanne Daniels admitted she could have done more to halt the capture of the state-owned power utility.

FILE: Former head of legal at Eskom, Suzanne Daniels. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
FILE: Former head of legal at Eskom, Suzanne Daniels. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
30 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - In a tearful admission, former Eskom head of legal and compliance Suzanne Daniels has admitted that she may be prosecuted for unlawfully signing off on former board chair Ben Ngubane’s legal fees which he’d incurred while working at the SABC.

Speaking on the Eusebius McKaiser Show, Daniels admitted that she could have done more to halt the capture of the state-owned power utility.

LISTEN: Suzanne Daniels becomes emotional during interview on Talk Radio 702

The former Eskom employee has been regarded as a whistle-blower for her submissions in Parliament, however, a damning disciplinary hearing chaired by Advocate Nazeer Cassim found that she was complicit in questionable contracts worth billions of rand.

Daniels insists that she is not solely responsible for signing off on Ngubane’s legal fees because the Eskom board gave it the green light.

But Radio 702’s McKaiser questioned Daniels on her legal responsibilities as an officer of the court.

"My brain just resists the inevitable conclusions. In my own head, I was thinking: 'No man, this can’t be real'. In my decision to blow the whistle, I felt complicit for a long time."

Daniels said she had lodged an application to review the adverse findings made against her by Advocate Cassim.

From the archives - WATCH: Suzanne Daniels: I have no regrets

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA