Suzanne Daniels: I could have done more to halt Eskom state capture

Speaking on the 'Eusebius McKaiser Show', Suzanne Daniels admitted she could have done more to halt the capture of the state-owned power utility.

JOHANNESBURG - In a tearful admission, former Eskom head of legal and compliance Suzanne Daniels has admitted that she may be prosecuted for unlawfully signing off on former board chair Ben Ngubane’s legal fees which he’d incurred while working at the SABC.

The former Eskom employee has been regarded as a whistle-blower for her submissions in Parliament, however, a damning disciplinary hearing chaired by Advocate Nazeer Cassim found that she was complicit in questionable contracts worth billions of rand.

Daniels insists that she is not solely responsible for signing off on Ngubane’s legal fees because the Eskom board gave it the green light.

But Radio 702’s McKaiser questioned Daniels on her legal responsibilities as an officer of the court.

"My brain just resists the inevitable conclusions. In my own head, I was thinking: 'No man, this can’t be real'. In my decision to blow the whistle, I felt complicit for a long time."

Daniels said she had lodged an application to review the adverse findings made against her by Advocate Cassim.

