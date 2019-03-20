-
Equality Court to test allegations that FNB discriminates against black clientsBusiness
Roads in Vereeniging remain blocked amid taxi strike
Drivers and operators have blocked the roads with vehicles, burning tyres and rubble.
JOHANNESBURG - Police say all roads in Vereeniging have been blocked off to traffic, meaning no one can enter or leave the area for now.
This is due to a taxi strike. Drivers and operators have blocked the roads with vehicles, burning tyres and rubble.
It is understood that they are unhappy about the delays in upgrading some of the taxi ranks.
But the police's Fikile Funda says they’ve been told they are waiting to meet a delegation from the legislature before they reopen the roads.
"So far there have been no casualties reported but there’s no movement for people in town. We have deployed officials and will remain on scene until the situation is normalised."
