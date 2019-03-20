Roads blocked as Vereeniging taxi strike causes traffic gridlock

It is understood that taxi drivers and operators are unhappy about the delay in upgrading taxi ranks in the area.

JOHANNESBURG - Several roads in Vereeniging have been blocked off to traffic due to a taxi strike.

A motorist says that the whole area is on lockdown.

"I'm trying to get to business and none of the businesses seem to be open. They have a WhatsApp group saying that they are closed today."